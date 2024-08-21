Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $8.95. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liquidia shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 4,543,222 shares traded.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
