Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $8.95. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liquidia shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 4,543,222 shares traded.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.