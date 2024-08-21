Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of M stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 8,096,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,840. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,192,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $19,372,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

