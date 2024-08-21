Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.76

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 6803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $14,980,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

