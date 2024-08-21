Mcashchain (MCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.15

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04781613 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mcashchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mcashchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mcashchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.