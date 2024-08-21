McKesson Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $7.32 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:MCK)

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $7.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.78. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2025 earnings at $32.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.03 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $548.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.79. McKesson has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

