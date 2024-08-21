Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

