Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Anthony Mark Imbesi Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mark Imbesi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,969.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meridian Trading Up 0.9 %

MRBK opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Meridian had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

