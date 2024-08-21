MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MetaWorks Platforms Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of MetaWorks Platforms stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. MetaWorks Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

