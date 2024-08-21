Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.