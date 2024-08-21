Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Visa Capitalize on Surging Record Credit Card Debt Levels?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Doximity: The ‘Facebook for Doctors’ Surges After Earnings Beat
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.