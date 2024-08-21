Mina Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $500.49 million and $11.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,181,181,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,272,623 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,161,742.8400393 with 1,147,194,014.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43904471 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $11,416,167.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

