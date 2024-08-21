Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $63.39 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $63.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.70 or 0.00263289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,897.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.00568034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00105884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070966 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

