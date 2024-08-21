MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in MongoDB by 420.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $19,497,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MDB traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $255.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average of $325.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

