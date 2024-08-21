Myles Kleeger Sells 9,178 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,377 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $277,909.66.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Braze by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

