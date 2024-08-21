Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Nano Dimension has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.23.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

