Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Nano Dimension has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.23.
About Nano Dimension
