Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 2.4 %

NNOX stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

