Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 15.8 %

NYSE:NMM opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

