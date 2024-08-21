NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.43 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. NetMind Token has a market cap of $83.43 million and $12.94 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003631 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,720,308 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.16041348 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,734,886.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

