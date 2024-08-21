NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at Raymond James

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

