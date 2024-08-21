Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,813 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 152,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,610 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.89. 616,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,077,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $453.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

