Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 131,500 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,506,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.