Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,518 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $181,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after buying an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $6,931,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $165.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

