Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

