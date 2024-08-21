Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $154.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $156.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $6,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,270,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,988,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $6,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,077,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,270,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,456,236 shares of company stock valued at $305,616,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

