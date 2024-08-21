Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

