Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

