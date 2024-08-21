Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8 %

HWM stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

