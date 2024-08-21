Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comerica worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

