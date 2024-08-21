Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,283,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KD opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.