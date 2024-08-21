Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 505.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPL. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $817.51 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $854.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $787.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

