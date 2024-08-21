Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $181,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,549. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

