Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,457 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,223 shares of company stock worth $2,064,254. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

