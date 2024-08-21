Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

View Our Latest Report on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.