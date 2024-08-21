Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

