Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 60.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

