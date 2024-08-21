Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 108,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

STWD opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

