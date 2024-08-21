Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 632,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,916.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

