Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average of $432.95.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

