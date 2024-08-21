Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 331.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

