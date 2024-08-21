Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

