Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avista worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVA opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

