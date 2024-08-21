Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

