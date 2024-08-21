Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

