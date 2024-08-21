NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.38 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $65.38 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08070648 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,235,362.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

