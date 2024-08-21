Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 426.43% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

