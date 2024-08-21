OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.59. OppFi shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 72,149 shares.

OppFi Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 589,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

