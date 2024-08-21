Osmosis (OSMO) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $267.37 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Osmosis
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,949,433 coins and its circulating supply is 678,259,624 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.
