Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $42,548.40 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $13,486,000.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
