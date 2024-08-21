Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.84. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.