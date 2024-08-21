Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 7.2 %

PANW opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average of $310.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

