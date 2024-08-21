Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

